Oklahoma small town police chief and entire police department resign with little explanation

The police chief and all three officers of the police department of the town of Geary, Oklahoma, and two of the town’s city council members have resigned with little explanation. Former Police Chief Alicia Ford wrote on social media that she and the officers resigned Thursday “with great sadness.” Council member Glen “Rocky” Coleman Jr. cited a lack of communication among the council and city administrators and said his values do not match the city’s direction. A woman who answered a phone call to a number listed for Mayor Waylan Upchego declined comment Saturday. A statement by the city said an interim chief has been appointed and local sheriff’s offices will patrol the town of fewer than 1,000 residents.

