NYC declares a drought watch and asks residents to conserve water
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s mayor is urging residents to take shorter showers, fix leaky faucets and otherwise conserve water. Eric Adams issued a drought watch Saturday after a parched October in much of the United States. A drought watch is the first of three potential levels of water-saving directives. Adams is pitching it as a step to try to ward off a potentially more serious shortage in the United States’ most populous city. New York City uses an average of 1.1 billion gallons (4.2 billion liters) of water a day.