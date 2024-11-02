Japan has grounded its V-22 Osprey fleet again after flight incident

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japan has grounded its fleet of V-22 Osprey aircraft again after an incident last Sunday where one of the hybrid helicopter-aircraft tilted unexpectedly while trying to take off. In a statement, Japan said the V-22 “became unstable as it swayed from side to side, and the left wing, the lower part of the aircraft came into contact with the ground and part of the aircraft was damaged, so the flight was aborted.” The aircraft was carrying 16 personnel including three U.S. service members. It was able to land safely and there were no injuries. The incident is still under investigation. Japan returned its more than a dozen V-22 Ospreys to service following a months long grounding after a crash in Japan last November.

