Indian troops kill 3 suspected rebels in disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Three suspected militants have been killed in gunfights with government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir. India’s military in a statement on Saturday said soldiers intercepted a group of militants in a forest, leading to a gunbattle that killed two rebels. Another militant was killed he was trapped in a house by security forces in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Militants in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

