Abortion rights at forefront of Women’s March rallies in runup to Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of women have rallied in the U.S. capital and elsewhere with abortion rights at the forefront of their demonstrations. Saturday’s Women’s March events came ahead of the hotly contested election for president and other top offices. Abortion-rights and reproductive health care measures will be on the ballot in 10 states. Such initiatives have surged in response to the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended the nationwide right to abortion and shifted the issue to states.

