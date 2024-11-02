A ship captain is snatched in Lebanon and officials probe Israel’s involvement

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese officials say a ship captain was taken away by a group of armed men who landed on a coast north of Beirut and they’re investigating whether Israel was involved. Two Lebanese military officials confirmed to the Associated Press that a naval force landed in Batroun and abducted a Lebanese citizen. Neither gave the man’s identity or said whether he was thought to have links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group. Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV, Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie declined to answer questions about whether it was thought to be an Israeli operation.

