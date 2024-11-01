What to watch over the final weekend of the 2024 presidential campaign
AP National Political Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 presidential contest speeds into its final weekend with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a razor-thin contest. In a race this close, every day matters. And while few voters might change their minds this late in a typical election, there is a sense that what happens in these final days could shift votes. Harris and Trump are crisscrossing the country to rally voters in the states that matter most. They’re trying — with varying degrees of success — to stay focused on a clear and concise closing message. Each side is investing massive resources to drive up turnout for the final early voting period. And the flow of misinformation is intensifying.