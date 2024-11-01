What to watch over the final weekend of the 2024 presidential campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 presidential contest speeds into its final weekend with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a razor-thin contest. In a race this close, every day matters. And while few voters might change their minds this late in a typical election, there is a sense that what happens in these final days could shift votes. Harris and Trump are crisscrossing the country to rally voters in the states that matter most. They’re trying — with varying degrees of success — to stay focused on a clear and concise closing message. Each side is investing massive resources to drive up turnout for the final early voting period. And the flow of misinformation is intensifying.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.