Trump is using election lies to lay the groundwork for challenging 2024 results if he loses
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has spent months laying the groundwork to challenge the results of the 2024 election if he loses. Rally after rally, he urges his supporters to deliver a victory “too big to rig,” telling them the only way he can lose is if Democrats cheat. He has refused to say, when asked on repeat occasions, whether he will accept the results regardless of the outcome. And he’s claimed cheating is already underway. The comments echo those he made four years ago, when Trump declared victory before votes were counted and refused to accept his defeat, culminating in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.