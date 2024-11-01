Jury clears former Kentucky officer of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor’s neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury has cleared a former Kentucky detective of a charge that he violated the civil rights of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors by using excessive force during a botched drug raid that left Taylor dead. The jury remained deadlocked on the second charge, which involves Brett Hankison using excessive force on Taylor. She was was fatally shot by other officers. The jury could continue to deliberate on that charge Friday. But they have indicated to the judge in two notes that they are deadlocked on that count. A separate jury deadlocked on both charges last year, forcing a mistrial. The death of the 26-year-old Black woman sparked racial injustice protests nationwide.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.