Head of UN-backed team of experts cites paramilitary force in Sudan for sexual violence as war rages

GENEVA (AP) — The head of a U.N.-backed fact-finding team looking into human rights violations and abuses in Sudan said Friday it found the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces responsible for large-scale sexual violence in areas that it controls. Mohamed Chande Othman has denounced “staggering violence” in Sudan since war broke out more than 18 months ago between the Sudanese military and the RSF. He said his team of independent experts would also investigate “credible” allegations of sexual exploitation by the Sudanese armed forces.

