Georgia county says more than 3,000 absentee ballots being mailed late just days before election

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Election officials in Georgia’s third-largest county say they’re late in mailing more than 3,000 absentee ballots to voters just a few days before the election. Election officials in Cobb County north of Atlanta say they’re using express mail and UPS overnight delivery in an effort to deliver the ballots on time. A statement from the county Board of Elections blamed the delay on faulty equipment and a late surge in absentee ballot requests. Officials say voters receiving their mailed ballots late can hand-deliver them to the elections office or vote in person. Meanwhile, civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Friday asking a judge to give Cobb County three extra days to receive and count absentee ballots.

