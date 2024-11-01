Early in-person voting in Arizona ends as election day approaches

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Today marked the final day for early in-person voting across Arizona. For residents who haven’t yet cast their ballots, Election Day on Tuesday, November 5, will be the next opportunity to vote.

As Election Day nears, residents are urged to vote in person or drop off their completed ballots at a designated polling location. Officials caution against mailing ballots at this point, as they may not reach election offices in time to be counted.

According to county records, as of this morning, 41,368 ballots have already been received, with numbers steadily climbing as voters continue to drop off their ballots.

Yuma County’s Communications Director, Arlyn Galaviz, shared updates on election preparations, noting that efforts have been running smoothly.

“Preparations have gone very nicely, very smoothly. The elections department, along with the record and Yuma County itself have been preparing for this moment for a long time, and we’re ready to keep going,” Galaviz said.

Polling locations in Arizona will open on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.