Court denies request to force count of votes for Green Party’s Jill Stein in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Votes for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in Ohio will not be counted despite her name appearing on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. That’s because of an appeals court decision Friday in a lawsuit by Stein seeking an injunction against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. At issue is the person listed as her running mate on the ballot. When Stein filed as a candidate in the state, she listed a placeholder name because her eventual running mate, Butch Ware, had not yet been nominated at the party convention. But his nomination came after a deadline for replacing the placeholder. La Rose’s office agreed to remove the placeholder name but said it was too late to add Ware.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.