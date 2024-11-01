Brazilian state law overturns soy moratorium that helped curb Amazon deforestation

AGUA CLARA, Brazil (AP) — In 2006, environmental nonprofits and some of the world’s largest soybean traders came together in a landmark “soy moratorium” to stop the sale of soy grown on illegally deforested land in Brazil’s Amazon. Participants included Greenpeace, WWF, Cargill and Bunge. Now, Mato Grosso state, Brazil’s largest soybean producer, has gutted the moratorium, passing a law that ends incentives for trading company signers of the agreement. Brazil´s soybean producers are elated. But processors worry the decision will hurt Brazil’s image. Environmental nonprofits say the change will promote illegal deforestation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.