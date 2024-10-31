UN-backed experts: Russia’s torture of Ukrainian civilians, prisoners is a crime against humanity

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights experts say Russia’s torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war is a crime against humanity. Chair of the independent investigation commission investigating human rights violations in Ukraine said Thursday that the panel previously described Russia’s widespread and systematic use of torture in Ukraine and Russia against civilians and prisoners as a war crime. He says the panel’s “recent findings demonstrate that Russian authorities have committed torture in all provinces of Ukraine that came under their control, as well as in the detention facilities that the commission has investigated in the Russian Federation. Russia’s U.N. Mission said it had no comment on the commission’s report.

