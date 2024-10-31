UCF, Arizona battle to snap long losing streaks

Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) at UCF (3-5, 1-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 6.

Series record: First Meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both Arizona and UCF got off to hot starts this year, winning their Big 12 openers in upset fashion. But both programs have failed to win since. The Wildcats are on a four-game losing streak and UCF is on a five-game losing streak. Both teams need a win to right the ship and enter the final weeks of the season poised to reach bowl eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

UCF has made some strides on defense in the last few weeks, getting pressure on the quarterback. But their blitz-heavy scheme has left the Knights’ secondary a bit exposed. UCF is giving up 247.3 yards passing per game, including 228 last week against BYU. Arizona averages 260.3 yards passing per game. Quarterback Noah Fifita has not been overly accurate, completing 59.1% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been the Wildcats’ favorite pass-catching target all season. He made 10 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 31-26 loss last week to West Virginia. He has 57 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns this season. He is closing in on back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons which would be the first time that has happened in Arizona history.

UCF: UCF running back RJ Harvey has continued to be a workhorse for the Knights this season despite all the struggles his team has faced. Harvey eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season last week with 127 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to No. 9 BYU. Harvey became the first Knights back with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons since the program joined the Football Bowl Subdivision.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCF made two notable changes to the coaching staff this week in response to the team’s five-game losing streak. The Knights fired defensive coordinator Ted Roof, replacing him with co-defensive coordinator Addison Williams. UCF coach Gus Malzahn also ceded playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. … UCF could be in for a quarterback change too after freshman Dylan Rizk stepped in for Jacurri Brown at the end of the loss to BYU. If Rizk starts, he would be the fourth different starting quarterback for UCF this season. … Arizona’s trip to Orlando will mark the program’s first game in the Eastern time zone since a 1999 game at Penn State.

