Kamala Harris says Trump’s comments on women ‘are offensive to everybody’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says Donald Trump’s remarks that he’d protect women “whether the women like it or not” were offensive and showed that the Republican presidential nominee does not understand women’s right to make decisions about their own lives. Harris spoke Thursday before departing to campaign in the Western swing states of Nevada and Arizona. Trump appointed three of the justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who formed the conservative majority that overturned federal abortion rights. As the fallout from the decision spreads, Trump has taken to boasting in public events and in social media posts that he’d protect women and make sure they wouldn’t be “thinking about abortion.”

