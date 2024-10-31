India says frontier disengagement with China along their disputed border is ‘almost complete’

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense minister says India and China have pulled most of their frontline troops further away from their disputed border in the remote Himalayan Ladakh region. Rajnath Singh said Thursday that the process of disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh is almost complete. Ties between the two countries deteriorated in July 2020 after a military clash killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. That turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets. Earlier this month the two giant neighbors announced a border accord aimed at ending a four-year-old standoff.

