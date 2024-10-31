Harris tries to turn Gaza protests into a way to energize the crowds at her rallies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters often create awkward moments for presidential candidates. They interrupt, heckle and can knock a candidate off track. But Vice President Kamala Harris is trying a new strategy. She’s trying to turn what would otherwise be awkward interactions into moments of energy to rally her supporters and subtly drive her message against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. After three months as a candidate, Harris is trying to stick to her carefully honed closing message in the final week of the campaign. Her latest tactic aims to both validate protester concerns and question Trump’s commitment to democracy.

