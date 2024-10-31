Britain has banned protests outside abortion clinics, but silent prayer is a gray area

LONDON (AP) — A ban on protesting outside abortion clinics has gone into effect in England and Wales. However, it leaves a question mark over whether anti-abortion demonstrators who pray silently will be breaking the law. The law bars protests within 150 meters of clinics. It makes it an offense to obstruct someone using abortion services, “intentionally or recklessly” influence their decision, or cause “harassment, alarm or distress.” Offenders face a fine, with no upper limit. The Crown Prosecution Service says silent prayer near an abortion clinic “will not necessarily commit a criminal offense,” and police say they will assess each case individually. That has disappointed pro-choice campaigners. But religious groups say banning silent prayer would violate freedom of religion.

