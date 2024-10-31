Botswana’s president concedes defeat in election, ending ruling party’s 58 years in power

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has conceded defeat in the election in a seismic moment of change for the county that ended the ruling party’s 58 years in power since independence from Britain in 1966. Masisi’s concession came before final results were announced, with his Botswana Democratic Party trailing in fourth place in the parliamentary elections. The main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change held a strong lead in the partial results, making its candidate, Duma Boko, the favorite to become president. Masisi said he had phoned Boko and informed him he was conceding.

