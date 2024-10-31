At least 10 people are killed by police in Mozambique post-election protests, medical groups say
MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Two medical groups in Mozambique say at least 10 people were fatally shot by police and 63 others sustained gunshot wounds when authorities cracked down on unrest following the presidential election. The country is bracing Thursday for more protests against a vote criticized as fraudulent by opposition parties and questioned by international observers. Human Rights Watch put the death toll at 11 after security forces fired live bullets and tear gas at protesters during demonstrations in several cities in the weeks after the Oct. 9 election. Daniel Chapo of the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique was announced as the winner of the election, extending the party’s 49 years in power.