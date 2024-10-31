As summers get hotter, Greece’s seasonal firefighters protest for permanent jobs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Angry seasonal firefighters have clashed with police in Greece’s Civil Protection Ministry, during a protest to demand permanent positions as their contracts expire following a grueling wildfire season. Hundreds of people took part in the protest. They are among some 2,500 seasonal firefighters who are now unemployed for at least until the next fire season in May. Union leaders argue that climate change is extending Greece’s fire risk beyond summer, making a year-round firefighting force essential. The government has not yet responded to their demand, but has acknowledged that Greece is facing longer, more intense fire seasons. One protester and a police officer were injured in the clashes at the ministry.

