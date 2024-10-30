Trump will campaign in Wisconsin with Brett Favre, who’s linked to a Mississippi welfare scandal

Donald Trump will be campaigning in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Favre is now shadowed by a welfare spending scandal in his home state of Mississippi. He’s among more than three dozen people or groups being sued as Mississippi tries to recover misspent money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Kamala Harris will also be in Wisconsin with six days until Election Day. She will travel from Pennsylvania to Madison, Wisconsin, and then back south to North Carolina. Trump will be moving in the opposite direction, heading to Green Bay after an event in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

