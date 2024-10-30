Trial set to begin for suspected killers of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The trial of the alleged killers of a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman is set to begin, an assassination that shook Brazil and reverberated around the world. Protesters began gathering early Wednesday in front of the courthouse in downtown Rio where two former police officers will stand trial for the deaths of 38-year-old councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in 2018. Ronnie Lessa is accused of firing the gun in the drive-by shooting, and Élcio Queiroz is accused of being the driver who pursued Franco.

