More spending and tax hikes expected in the first budget from Britain’s Labour government

LONDON (AP) — British Treasury chief Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her first budget in Parliament. It’s a tightrope act that aims to find billions for investment through borrowing and tax hikes, without roiling businesses or raising taxes on working people. Wednesday’s statement is the first budget by a Labour Party government in almost 15 years, and the first ever delivered by a female finance minister. Reeves pledged that the budget will put “more pounds in people’s pockets” and get the economy growing. But the government has struck a gloomy note about the state of the public finances. Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that the budget will reflect “the harsh light of fiscal reality.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.