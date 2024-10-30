Meet Yuma City Council candidates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two candidates are running for one spot on the Yuma City Council. The candidates are Martin Garcia and Mark Martinez.

Garcia served in the army and worked for the city and county. He says he wants to meet the growing affordable housing need in our area and work on the upkeep of our parks and recreation.

“Also, we gotta make ensure that we maintain our water rights so that our community can continue to grow. We can build more housing with the water that we have and also ensure that we have it there for agriculture," said candidate Martin Garcia.

The second candidate is Mark Martinez who served 32 years with the Sheriff's Office and 28 years in the army as a combat veteran. Martinez says he wants to see the downtown area and local businesses grow.

“I’m a 5th generation Yuman, so I grew up in Yuma. So I’d be anxious to work with the current city council and just improve on what they’re already doing keeping Yuma beautiful.Bbringing more people to Yuma and keeping more people in Yuma," said Mark Martinez.

There is just one seat open on the council. Two other seats on the council were filled in the Arizona primary.