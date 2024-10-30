Iran lifts its ban on imports of new iPhone models in place since last year

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities have lifted a ban on imports of new iPhone 14, 15 and 16 models by the U.S. tech giant Apple. That’s according to an announcement on Wednesday. The ban had been in place since 2023. Telecommunications Minister said on X that the problem of registering new iPhone models on the Iranian market was “solved” and that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian backed the efforts of the communication ministry toward that goal. He did not elaborate. Following the 2023 ban, iPhone 13 and older versions could still be imported amid high demand for items that remain a status symbol among many young Iranians.

