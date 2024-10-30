Haiti sees a rise in killings and police executions with children targeted, UN says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.N. officials say more than 1,740 people were killed or injured in Haiti from July to September, a nearly 30% increase over the previous trimester. The surge in violence comes as a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to quell gangs that now control 85% of the capital of Port-au-Prince struggles with a lack of funding and personnel. The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti said Wednesday that 1,223 killings were reported in the third trimester, with law enforcement officials carrying out at least 106 executions. Officials said victims include six children as young as 10 years old who were accused of passing information to gang members.

