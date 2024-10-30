Freddie Freeman’s World Series spikes, Mookie Betts’ batting gloves going to baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts have a place in the Hall of Fame after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series title, donating their equipment to Cooperstown.

Freeman gave his spikes from Games 1 and 2 against the New York Yankees and Betts his batting gloves from Game 5, the Hall said after the Dodgers completed a five-game Series win on Wednesday night.

Manager Dave Roberts donated a cap, pitcher Anthony Banda a jersey, Walker Buehler a glove and pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who was injured, a celebration soaked championship cap.

Max Muncy donated a bat and batting gloves from his postseason record streak of reaching base 12 straight times. Catcher Will Smith gave his chest protector and cap from Wednesday.

The Hall also got a ball from the ninth inning, but not the one from the final out.

