Cambodian archaeologists discover a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues at Angkor UNESCO site

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Archaeologists in Cambodia have unearthed a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues in a “remarkable discovery” at the Angkor World Heritage Site near the city of Siem Reap. The statues — so-called “door guardians” — were discovered last week near the north gate leading to the 11th-century Royal Palace at Angkor Thom, the last capital of the Khmer Empire. Long Kosal, spokesman for the Apsara National Authority, the government agency that oversees the archaeological park, made the announcement on Wednesday. The statues were uncovered as teams assessed the ancient gate’s structure and searched for fallen stones around the portal on the north side of Angkor Thom, one of four entrances to the complex.

