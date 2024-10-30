A man is stabbed to death at Brooklyn’s Coney Island subway station

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been stabbed to death in a New York City subway station. The NYPD says the 54-year-old man was found stabbed in the back at Brooklyn’s Coney Island Stillwell Avenue station shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. The safety of the city’s public transit system has been an issue throughout the mayoralty of Democrat Eric Adams. But city officials tout statistics showing fewer serious crimes in the subway system in 2024 than in the past several years.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.