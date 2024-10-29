Russia’s embassy in Pakistan says it is verifying reports that one of its citizens was abducted

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Russia’s embassy in Pakistan says it is attempting to verify reports that one of its citizens was abducted in the South Asian nation’s troubled northwest. The embassy provided no further details in a post on the social media platform X. The announcement by the embassy came days after a small militant group said it captured a Russian national in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The group released a photo showing a man sitting with two bearded men. Insurgents often attack Pakistani security forces and foreigners, especially Chinese working on Chinese-funded projects across the country, but Russians have not previously been targeted.

