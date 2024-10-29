Putin orders sweeping exercise of Russia’s nuclear forces

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a massive exercise of the country’s nuclear forces featuring practice missile launches as he continues to flex the country’s nuclear muscle amid spiraling tensions with the West over Ukraine. Speaking in Tuesday’s video call with military leaders, Putin said that the drills will simulate top officials’ action in using nuclear weapons and include practice launches of nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. Putin, who has repeatedly brandished the nuclear sword as he seeks to deter the West from ramping up support for Ukraine, emphasized that Russia’s nuclear arsenal remains a “reliable guarantor of the country’s sovereignty and security.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.