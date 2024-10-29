Judge in case of attempted Trump assassination in Florida declines to step aside

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the criminal case of a man charged with trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump has declined to recuse herself, saying a defense request that she do so was without merit. Lawyers for Ryan Wesley Routh had urged U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to step aside, saying her handling of the classified documents prosecution of Trump created at least the appearance of bias in favor of the former president and current Republican nominee. But Cannon rejected the recusal request, writing Tuesday that she has “no control over what private citizens, members of the media, or public officials or candidates elect to say about me or my judicial rulings” and was not concerned about the political consequences of her rulings.

