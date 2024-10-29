In a first since 1938, Des Moines kids will trick-or-treat on Halloween

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For the first time since 1938, children in Des Moines, Iowa, will go trick-or-treating on Halloween. Going door-to-door for candy on All Hallows’ Eve has long been commonplace throughout the country, but not in Des Moines. In Iowa’s capital city, residents took a different approach more than seven decades ago in hopes of tamping down on hooliganism. Instead, Des Moines children don their costumes on Beggars’ Night, typically the day before Halloween. And besides screaming, “Trick-or-Treat,” children are expected to tell a joke before receiving a treat. This year, Beggars’ Night was set for Wednesday, but because of expected heavy rain and thunderstorm, officials delayed trick-or-treating until Thursday. To the rest of the country, that is the normal Halloween.

