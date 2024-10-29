Fire destroys 1 home and forces the evacuation of 700 others in a Colorado subdivision

DIVIDE, Colo. (AP) — A fire has destroyed the house where it started, leading to the evacuation of about 700 other homes as flames burned in a wooded subdivision in the central Colorado mountains. Teller County Sheriff Jason Marksell says some rain fell early Tuesday, helping to slow the blaze in the Highland Lakes Subdivision. Fire crews were aggressively protecting the homes after the fire began Monday afternoon. Two single-engine air tankers have also been dropping water on the fire. The sheriff says investigators are treating the fire as a criminal act. It’s burning near the town of Divide, northwest of Colorado Springs.

