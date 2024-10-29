Active shooter at Atlanta hotel is taken into custody after multiple shots fired

ATLANTA (AP) — Multiple gunshots have been reported at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta. Police say an armed person is in custody. Police officers responded to a call around 10 a.m. about a mental health emergency in the residential area of the hotel in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood. Police set up a perimeter around the hotel and ordered a shelter in place advisory for nearby residents. Police later lifted the shelter in place advisory but are asking people to avoid the area. Authorities shut down several major streets in the Midtown neighborhood. Police say they will remain closed as authorities investigate.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.