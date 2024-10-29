A second high court rules that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A second high court has ruled that the Japanese government’s policy against same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. Wednesday’s ruling is the latest in a series of decisions upholding plaintiffs’ demands for marriage equality. The Tokyo High Court called the ongoing ban “a groundless legal discrimination based on sexual orientation.” The ruling states the unconstitutionality more clearly than the 2022 lower court decision. Tuesday’s victory raises hope for the LGBTQ+ community. Their main obstacle is Japan’s conservative ruling party. The party lost parliamentary majority in Sunday’s election and is now likely to have to be more mindful of public opinion.