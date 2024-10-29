A powerful typhoon nears the Philippines, with many shelters still crammed after a recent storm

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Northern Philippine provinces are forcibly evacuating villagers from high-risk areas as a powerful typhoon approached while the country is still recovering from a recent storm that left at least 182 dead and missing and many emergency shelters still crammed with displaced people. Typhoon Kong-rey was last tracked Wednesday blowing 350 kilometers (217 miles) east of northern Cagayan province with sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gustiness of up to 230 kph (143 mph). The typhoon could further gain force at sea, according to forecasters. It was blowing northwestward at 10 kph (6 mph) and was forecast to blow near the northernmost Philippine province of Batanes before it slams into southeastern Taiwan on Thursday.

