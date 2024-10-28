Who is comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who insulted Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally?

NEW YORK (AP) — Of the nearly 30 speakers who recently warmed up the crowd for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, one has gotten most of the attention — comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. He called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during his often-vulgar opening set. The Trump campaign took the rare step of distancing itself from Hinchcliffe, a stand-up comedian who specializes in the roast style, in which comedians take the podium to needle a celebrity victim with personal and often tasteless jokes. Hinchcliffe responded that his critics, saying they “have no sense of humor.”

