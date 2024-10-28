Vinyl thrives at United Record Pressing as the nation’s oldest record maker plays a familiar tune

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In its 75 years in operation, United Record Pressing in Nashville has survived 8-tracks, cassettes, CDs, Napster, iPods and streaming services. The country’s oldest vinyl record maker went from filling jukeboxes, to helping DJs spin, to stocking shelves despite a pandemic. When Mark Michaels bought the company in 2007, it mostly made singles for rap artists, often promos for clubs. Today, United Record Pressing runs a newer factory six times bigger than what Michaels bought, with about 125 employees who make up to 80,000 records a day. Six decades ago, it pressed the Beatles’ first single in the U.S. and made more than 1 million records a month.

