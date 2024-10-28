US warns of visa restrictions for people who undermine Ghana’s democracy

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The U.S. State Department has warned that it would restrict U.S. visas for people who undermine Ghana’s democracy, ahead of the West African country’s general election in December. Ghana has held peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections for nearly two decades. The presidential and parliamentary elections will be held concurrently on Dec. 7. It will be the ninth consecutive general election since the country’s return to multi-party democracy in 1992. But allegations of voter roll irregularities this year have created concerns about a possible democratic backslide. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in a statement that the visa policy announced Monday would be directed only at people “who undermine democracy” and not at the government or people of Ghana.

