South Africa submits its main legal claim to the top UN court which accuses Israel of genocide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South Africa has delivered a nearly 5,000-page document to the United Nations’ top court. It is the latest step in a case the country brought accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The document puts forth the “main case” that Israel has a “special intent to commit genocide,” according to a statement from South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Israel has fiercely denied the allegations. The government called the case “blood libel” when South Africa launched the complaint in Dec. 2023. Israel has until July 2025 to reply.

