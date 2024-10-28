Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused in new lawsuits of sexually assaulting 10- and 17-year-old boys

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused in a new lawsuit of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel room in 2005. A second lawsuit filed Monday accuses the jailed hip-hop mogul of similarly assaulting a 17-year-old would-be contestant on the reality television series “Making the Band.” The lawsuits filed in a New York City court are the latest in a wave of lawsuits targeting Combs. His lawyers issued a statement Monday denying the two new claims. The Bad Boy Records founder is jailed in New York City on federal sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.