Police investigate after a dead infant is found in a baby box at an Idaho hospital

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Idaho law enforcement is investigating after the body of an infant was found at a hospital in a box meant for people to anonymously give up a newborn. News outlets reported Monday that police in Blackfoot, Idaho, responded to a report on Oct. 13 of a deceased baby left at Grove Creek Medical Center. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a Monday social media post that hospital staff responded immediately to an alarm indicating a baby was in the box and realized that the infant had died before being placed inside. Idaho law only allows for the surrender of an infant who is unharmed and healthy.

