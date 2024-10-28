Philippine ex-President Duterte says he kept a `death squad’ as mayor to kill criminals

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told a Senate inquiry that he had maintained a “death squad” of criminals to kill other criminals when he was mayor of a southern Philippine city. Duterte denied authorizing police to gun down thousands of suspects in a bloody crackdown on illegal drugs he had ordered as president and which is the subject of an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte attended the televised inquiry on Monday in his first public appearance since his term ended in 2022. The Senate is looking into the drug killings under Duterte.

