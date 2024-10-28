GOP works to turn out pro-Trump Jewish voters in swing states to trim Democrats’ edge

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A Republican group is undertaking a new effort this year to do door-to-door outreach to those Jewish voters who have a history of backing GOP candidates. The Republican Jewish Coalition is focusing on five battleground states to boost Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election. Surveys show that Jews vote decidedly Democratic. But the group is hoping that the door-knocking will peel off enough votes to make a difference in a tight election year when the war between Israel and Hamas has stoked debate and provoked division.

