Congo wants UN peacekeepers gone. But endless war around minerals is complicating that

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The end of one of the world’s deadliest and yet most shadowy wars is as difficult to predict as the end of the large peacekeeping force meant to contain it. Congo desperately wants stability in its mineral-rich east. But political friction means the government wants the longtime United Nations peacekeeping force there to get out. That would leave the vast region with dozens of armed groups having less defense for millions of displaced civilians. But frustration is so high with the peacekeepers that many Congolese want them gone, too.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.