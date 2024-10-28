Car crashes through Australian school fence, injuring 5 children
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police say five children have been injured, including one who is in critical condition, after a car crashed into a Melbourne school. A police statement said the car crashed through a fence at the Auburn South Primary School just after 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The statement said one child was taken to a hospital in critical condition and four others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver has been arrested and will be interviewed. The cause of the crash will be investigated, police said. Australia Broadcasting Corp. reported that the injured children had been sitting on a park bench.